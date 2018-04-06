Car fire causes evacuation of apartment building

No injuries have been reported with this blaze. (Source: Henrico Fire)

Heat from the fire caused the siding on the building to melt. (Source: Henrico Fire)

Firefighters evacuated an apartment building after a car caught fire in the parking lot.

A Henrico fire crew responded around 4:40 a.m. Friday and found the parked car fully engulfed.

Heat from the fire caused siding on the apartment building to melt, and residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire took place on Wood Thrush Circle, which is behind White Oak Village.

There have been no injuries reported with the fire, and the apartment residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Firefighters have not said what caused the blaze.

