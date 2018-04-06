Car fire causes evacuation of apartment building

There have been no injuries reported with the fire, and the apartment residents have been allowed to return to their homes.More >>
A warning out of Henrico County after Lakeside neighbors say several cars were "egged" over the weekend.
Many families who sent their loved ones to A Grace Place in Henrico weren't sure what to do once it closed its doors, but now, several families have found a new place for their loved ones.
About 150 homes in eastern Henrico did not have water service after a main break on Eanes Lane on Wednesday.
Driving 1,000 miles sounds like an incredible journey - but imagine running that far. That's exactly what Alex Hall will be doing soon to help raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
