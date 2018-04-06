Stolen vehicle crashes into side of building

Police say this car was stolen before it was driven into the side of a building and abandoned. (Source: NBC12)

Thieves drove a stolen car into the side of a building in Richmond on Thursday night.

Police say a food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint by two men around 11:30 p.m. on St. Peter Street.

No shots were fired, and the suspects left the scene. But a short time later, they abandoned the vehicle after driving into the side of a building on Main Street.

The car went through a glass window on a building near the Jefferson Hotel.

The building’s owner told police cars drive into the structure regularly.

Brick on the building had been recently replaced after another car had driven into the side of the building near where Thursday’s crash occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12