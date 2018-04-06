Woman injured in drive-by shooting

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: NBC12)

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Hillside Court.

Police say when the woman parked her car on Bruce Street someone opened fire, hitting her and the car.

She was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for whomever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

