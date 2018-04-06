Facebook faces Indonesia investigation over privacy breach

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesia says Facebook is being investigated over the privacy breach of its Indonesian users.
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology says in a statement Friday it has asked the National Police to investigate possible violations of Indonesia's privacy law a day after Facebook announced that personal data of more than 1 million Indonesians might have been exposed by political consultant Cambridge Analytica.
It says Facebook representatives in Indonesia could face up to 12 years in prison and a fine of $871,000, if convicted.
The ministry has summoned the representatives late Thursday and asked Facebook to stop its applications that could allow third parties to get users' personal information.
Facebook Indonesia Head of Public Policy Ruben Hattari says they will keep cooperating with the Indonesian government.
