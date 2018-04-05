Bay Bro: A's acquire brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics have claimed the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson off waivers from the New York Yankees.
The A's plucked outfielder Trayce Thompson on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Trayce Thompson is expected to join the A's in Southern California in the next few days. Oakland begins a three-game series with the Angels on Friday, followed by a two-game series with the Dodgers.
The 27-year-old hit .122 during three stints with the Dodgers before being designated for assignment on March 27.
His older brother is an All-Star guard with the Warriors, who play their home games next door to the Oakland Coliseum. Klay Thompson frequently showed up at his brother's games and wore Dodger hats when appearing at A's games.
Right-hander Paul Blackburn was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.
