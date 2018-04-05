"Egged" cars could cause thousands of dollars in damages

A warning out of Henrico County after Lakeside neighbors say several cars were "egged" over the weekend.

It sounds like a harmless prank but it can do some serious damage to your vehicle, potentially costing you thousands!

Homeowners in the Bryan Parkway neighborhood aren’t too cracked up about the situation.

While most of them said it was more than likely kids, the result of “egging” could come with a hefty price tag.

"It's frustrating because people pay good money for cars and they don't want somebody messing it up having a good time,” said Thomas Chisholm, an automotive paint technician.

A childhood prank that can be seen all over the internet, is also causing some people to scramble to repair shops with their wallets open.

"The shell breaks and creates these microscopic, glass shatter [patterns] through the paint and just destroys it,” Chisholm said. “It doesn't show up until later."

Images on Google show the damage that a smashed egg can create.

"A real quality body shop that does Mercedes and Maseratis could be $1,000 bucks a panel," Chisholm said.

Henrico Police said they got a call about a car egging over the weekend on Overton Road in Lakeside.

Damage to a vehicle must be documented for anyone to be charged with vandalism.

"I know they got... four houses and three cars egged that night," said a homeowner on Overton Road.

While the man didn’t want to go on camera, he said awareness about what kind of damage an egg can cause is extremely important.

"The acid in the eggs could streak the paint, or eat the paint off of your car," he said.

Chisholm said there's no over-easy way to 100% fix the damage, unless you send it to a body shop.

There are ways of touching up the paint, but it's not going to fully solve the problem.

"It may look better but the damage is still so severe,” Chisholm said. “It's a touch up. It's good from 10 feet or 10 mph for that type of situation. We can't really repair that perfect."

Other advice if your car has been egged is to make sure you wash the remnants off as quickly as possible.

