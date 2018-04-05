2 injured after shooting in Hopewell

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Hopewell on Thursday, just days after another person was injured in a drive-by shooting.More >>
Police have not released the identities of the victims or suspects.
The Hopewell Police Department is searching for anyone who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting on Sunday night that injured a woman.
Jonathan Branch is accused of stabbing his housemate, who is in "critical but stable" condition at VCU Medical Center.
There will be three Easter egg hunts in Petersburg on Saturday, where everyone of all ages can participate.
