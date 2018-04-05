2 injured after shooting in Hopewell

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Hopewell on Thursday, just days after another person was injured in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:28 p.m. in the 2900 block of Granby Street. Minutes later, a vehicle smashed through a fence in the 2900 block of Boston Street. Police say the two scenes are connected, but they are not commenting on specifics at this time.

Shortly after the shooting, two people showed up at John Randolph Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police say the victims are known to law enforcement, and the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

This comes after a drive-by shooting injured a woman on Sunday. Police have not said whether the cases are connected at this time.

Anyone with information about either shooting should call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

