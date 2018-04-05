Faith on Fridays: Festival of Praise Tour, gospel concert and more

Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California.More >>
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California.More >>
A warning out of Henrico County after Lakeside neighbors say several cars were "egged" over the weekend.More >>
A warning out of Henrico County after Lakeside neighbors say several cars were "egged" over the weekend.More >>
Sheilah Belle tells us everything we need to know for the weekend. There's the Festival of Praise Tour: Texture of a Man on Saturday night. Then on Sunday, a gospel unity concert with VCU and VUU.More >>
Sheilah Belle tells us everything we need to know for the weekend. There's the Festival of Praise Tour: Texture of a Man on Saturday night. Then on Sunday, a gospel unity concert with VCU and VUU.More >>
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Hopewell on Thursday, just days after another person was injured in a drive-by shooting.More >>
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Hopewell on Thursday, just days after another person was injured in a drive-by shooting.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
A north Alabama man found guilty of the murder of his stepfather was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.More >>
A north Alabama man found guilty of the murder of his stepfather was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Pineview Apartments on Country Club Road, HPD spokesman Ryan Moore confirmed.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Pineview Apartments on Country Club Road, HPD spokesman Ryan Moore confirmed.More >>