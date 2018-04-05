Faith on Fridays: Festival of Praise Tour, gospel concert and mo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Faith on Fridays: Festival of Praise Tour, gospel concert and more

Sheilah Belle tells us everything you need to know for the weekend with several faith-related events.

There's the Festival of Praise Tour: Texture of a Man on Saturday night.

Then on Sunday, a gospel unity concert with VCU and VUU.

Visit 12 About Town for the full list of events going on this weekend.

