U.S. Marshals: Gang member arrested after assaulting police officer

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man they say is a known gang member after an assault on a police officer.

According to U.S. Marshals, on March 23, Hollis Freeman was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Chesterfield Police - he gave a false name, and after exiting the vehicle, he attacked the officer and ran off.

Marshals tracked down Freeman to the Richmond Inn on Midlothian Turnpike, and after days of surveillance, they eventually caught him on April 3.

"The apprehension of this fugitive is a direct result of the perseverance of our investigators and the interagency cooperation that exists on our fugitive task forces," said U.S. Marshal Robert Mathieson.

Freeman faces numerous charges in Chesterfield, including felonious assault and battery of a police officer.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12