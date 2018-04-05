'Veggie fairies' deliver fresh, flavorful food throughout Central Virginia

A car is loaded up with veggies ready for delivery. (Source: NBC12)

Remember the milk man? Well, meet the self-proclaimed "veggie fairies."

They’re a group of stay-at-home moms, dads and part-time workers who deliver locally grown fresh foods right to shoppers' doors.

And with farmer's market season nearing, it's prime time for these local deliveries.

"I delivered seven already, including my own house," one of the "fairies" said Thursday.

The "fairies" service is called Seasonal Roots. They work with sustainable farmers in the Central Virginia area.

The company also has hubs in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads.

The farmers Seasonal Roots partner with fertilize the soil more naturally, such as through rotating chicken coops, for example.

The fairies say the food is fresh, more flavorful and has no GMOs.

Rain or shine, those doing the delivering fill up their personal cars with produce ordered online.

"We take two weeks off right after Christmas and that's about it,” regional manager Sherri Brindley said.

Brindley says the summer months keep the fairies especially busy because berries, fresh herbs and teas - like chamomile - are in high demand.

They say they make lasting relationships with their customers, like Kristen Rothermel, who has been using Seasonal Roots for a year.

"I have a disabled child so getting the grocery store isn't always easy, so this is super convenient," Rothermel said.

The service provides newsletters with deals and swaps produce if/when an item isn't in season.

Customers can choose their "family favorites" and customize their grocery lists.

Saraha Gulosh used to do medicine for the University of Virginia, but now she makes a living doing this. She just earned her veggie fairy wings in October.

She said Seasonal Roots is a happy medium between working often and having time for her family.

"Completely," Gulosh said. "If we have a snow day ... I can still work and not have to call sick."

HOW IT WORKS

Customers order food online at seasonalroots.com.

Two to three days later, a veggie fairy packs the local produce, drives it to your in their personal car and hand deliver the groceries to your home.

Seasonal Roots has a deal going on right now.

The promo code is Eatlocal44. New members can join now for $25, which is $10 less than usual.

Those working for the service say it's fun and flexible.

"We have moms with very young kids ... moms with older kids," Brindley explained.

Some mothers even bring their kids to work with them.

And shoppers say this gives them the most bang for their buck.

Rothermel says Seasonal Roots is "even at times cheaper with bundle deals."

"Membership fee works out to be less than a dollar a week," Brindley explained. "That works out to be less than a farmers market on a Saturday morning."

