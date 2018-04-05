'Veggie fairies' deliver fresh, flavorful food throughout Central Virginia

Signs of some wet snow this Saturday over parts of Virginia are still showing up in the models, although there are significant differences between the two major models, the GFS and Euro, as to snow chances for Richmond.More >>
Signs of some wet snow this Saturday over parts of Virginia are still showing up in the models, although there are significant differences between the two major models, the GFS and Euro, as to snow chances for Richmond.More >>
Meet the self-proclaimed "veggie fairies." They’re a group of stay-at-home moms, dads and part-time workers who deliver locally grown fresh foods right to shoppers' doors.More >>
Meet the self-proclaimed "veggie fairies." They’re a group of stay-at-home moms, dads and part-time workers who deliver locally grown fresh foods right to shoppers' doors.More >>
Many families who sent their loved ones to A Grace Place in Henrico weren't sure what to do once it closed its doors, but now, several families have found a new place for their loved ones.More >>
Many families who sent their loved ones to A Grace Place in Henrico weren't sure what to do once it closed its doors, but now, several families have found a new place for their loved ones.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
U.S. Marshals arrested Hollis Freeman, who they say is a known gang member, after an alleged assault on a police officer in Chesterfield.More >>
U.S. Marshals arrested Hollis Freeman, who they say is a known gang member, after an alleged assault on a police officer in Chesterfield.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix police officer, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.More >>
An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix police officer, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Delta said that potentially several hundred customers were exposed in the "cyber incident" through the online chat service for Delta, provided by the company 24]7.ai.More >>
Delta said that potentially several hundred customers were exposed in the "cyber incident" through the online chat service for Delta, provided by the company 24]7.ai.More >>