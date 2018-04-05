Missing Hanover man found safe

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Wayne McKinney has been found safe.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Wayne McKinney has been found safe.More >>
On Tuesday, the Hanover School Board could vote on changing the names of Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle. A survey finds most people in Hanover don't want it to happen.More >>
On Tuesday, the Hanover School Board could vote on changing the names of Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle. A survey finds most people in Hanover don't want it to happen.More >>
The Hanover School Board will continue its discussion to change the names of Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School at its next meeting.More >>
The Hanover School Board will continue its discussion to change the names of Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School at its next meeting.More >>
An eighth-grader at Oak Knoll Middle School in Hanover had a wonderful surprise at school on Friday.More >>
An eighth-grader at Oak Knoll Middle School in Hanover had a wonderful surprise at school on Friday.More >>
There is a saying that music is the universal language and that it can help people heal from traumatic events.More >>
There is a saying that music is the universal language and that it can help people heal from traumatic events.More >>