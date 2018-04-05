Missing Hanover man found safe

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a man who went missing last week has been found safe.

Deputies were searching for Donald Wayne McKinney for a welfare check. He went missing from the area of Washington Highway and Route 54 in Ashland.

The sheriff's office confirms McKinney is safe.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the media for their efforts in quickly communicating this information to the public. We would also like to thank all the citizens that shared this information on social media," the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

