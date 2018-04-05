Woman charged in 7-Eleven bomb threat

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with threatening to blow up a 7-Eleven.

Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn tells WAVY that Crystal Mostek walked into a store on Pleasure House Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, placed a device on the counter and told the clerk it was a bomb.

Kohn says Mostek threatened to blow up the store, but the device was later determined to not be a bomb.

She faces felony charges of threatening to bomb and possession of a hoax device.

