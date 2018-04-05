Walmart cashier charged with embezzlement

Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Virginia State Police say a 73-year-old man was struck and killed on I-95 early Thursday morning.More >>
A Walmart cashier faces embezzlement charges after she allowed her boyfriend to leave the store without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of groceries, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.More >>
With spring break is winding down, it's time for parents to start thinking about summer camp.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
