Walmart cashier charged with embezzlement

A Walmart cashier faces embezzlement charges after she allowed her boyfriend to leave the store without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of groceries, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Jennifer Renee Satterwhite, 38, of King George, admitted to letting her boyfriend go through her line without paying several times in February.

The total of the items stolen on three different dates was $683.87.

Satterwhite's boyfriend, Dougie Ray Gillis, 36, of King George, was also arrested and charged in the case.

Satterwhite faces three charges of embezzlement and two charges of conspiracy.

Gillis faces one charge of petit larceny, two charges of conspiracy and two charges of grand larceny.

