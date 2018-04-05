Maine petting zoo is site of first reindeer birth in years - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Maine petting zoo is site of first reindeer birth in years

WINSLOW, Maine (AP) - A traveling petting zoo in Maine says its reindeer has unexpectedly given birth to the first baby reindeer in the state in more than 20 years.

Pony X-Press co-owner Ed Papsis says the reindeer is a dark brown female calf and it was born at a farm on Easter Sunday.

Papsis tells the Morning Sentinel that the new reindeer has yet to be named. Her mother's name is Cocoa.

There are no wild reindeer left in Maine, and Pony X-Press has the only domesticated ones in the state. It once had the only reindeer in the state, an 18-year-old female named Freeway who died in 2016. It now has one male and four females.

Attempts to reintroduce reindeer to the wild in Maine in the past have not succeeded.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Dylan, Kesha change pronouns in songs to honor LGBTQ couples

    Dylan, Kesha change pronouns in songs to honor LGBTQ couples

    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-04-05 09:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:08:47 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows singers Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan, who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community, for the six-song album, “Universal Love,” released digitally Thursday.(AP Photo). This combination photo shows singers Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan, who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community, for the six-song album, “Universal Love,” released digitally Thursday.
    Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns.More >>
    Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns.More >>

  • Illinois governor donates 'Godfather' papers to Dartmouth

    Illinois governor donates 'Godfather' papers to Dartmouth

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:16:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:08:40 GMT
    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has donated his collection of "The Godfather" author Mario Puzo's papers to his alma mater, Dartmouth College.More >>
    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has donated his collection of "The Godfather" author Mario Puzo's papers to his alma mater, Dartmouth College.More >>

  • Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

    Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:26:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:08:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...

    The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.

    More >>

    The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly