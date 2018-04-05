$100K worth of drugs, 12 guns seized in drug bust

Clockwise from top left, Jeremiah Williams, Joanna McDonald, Robert Murry and Joshua Hicks were arrested and are being held without bond. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

Officials stand next to drugs and guns confiscated in Louisa County. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

Four people were arrested and $100,000 worth of drugs were confiscated by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Marijuana, crystal meth, Oxycodone and Xanax were all part of the drug bust that took place following a six-month investigation by the sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police.

In addition to the drugs, several firearms and cash were also seized at a home in Louisa County on April 4.

Joshua Hicks, Robert Murry, Joanna McDonald and Jeremiah Williams were arrested. Charges include manufacture of drugs, possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm with schedule 1 or 2 drugs and conspiracy.

All are being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office says 1 pound of crystal meth, 400 Oxycodone pills, 3,700 Xanax pills 12 guns and nearly $8,000 all sized.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $100,000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12