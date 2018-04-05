Massages, food, Zumba all part of Pampering You spring expo

Four people were arrested and $100,000 worth of drugs were confiscated by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The Powhatan Sheriff's Office arrested two Richmond men and charged them with breaking and entering.More >>
More than 100 motorcyclists died on Virginia roads in 2017, making history as the highest in the state in a decade.More >>
The project calls for additional left-hand turn lanes from Broad Street onto 288 and from 288 onto Broad Street.More >>
In addition to the life sentence, the jury recommended a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 25.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty. (Source: WDIV/Jonathen Abrams/CNN)More >>
The family of Nasim Aghdam, the suspected shooter at the YouTube headquarters Tuesday, spoke to media. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/KFMB/KPIX/CNN/KCAL/KCBS/Nasim Aghdam/San Bruno PD)More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera. (Facebook/KPRC/CNN)More >>
