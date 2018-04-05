Wadsworth named publisher of USA Today, 2nd woman in role - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wadsworth named publisher of USA Today, 2nd woman in role

NEW YORK (AP) - Maribel Perez Wadsworth has been named publisher of USA Today, becoming the second woman to hold the post.

USA Today announced the appointment in statement Thursday. The newspaper said Wadsworth would take up the role immediately following the retirement of John Zidich.

Wadsworth, 45, is also president of the USA Today Network, which has 109 local media properties. She will remain in that role, where the company said she has driven "investments in emerging technologies to create groundbreaking storytelling, such as the launch of the first weekly news program in virtual reality."

A Cuban-American born in Miami, Wadsworth joined the corporate team of Gannett Co. in 2009, leading digital strategy for the company's local newsrooms. In 2015, she became Gannett's first chief strategy officer. Gannett owns USA Today.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

    Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:26:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:52:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...

    The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.

    More >>

    The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby arrives for 4th day of jury selection

    The Latest: Cosby arrives for 4th day of jury selection

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:56:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:52:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury selection in his retrial on sexual assault charges.More >>
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury selection in his retrial on sexual assault charges.More >>

  • "Paterno" movie a polarizing story with unanswered questions

    "Paterno" movie a polarizing story with unanswered questions

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:06:25 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:51:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2005, file photo, Penn State football coach Joe Paterno acknowledges the crowd during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in State College, Pa. “Paterno” aims to tell t...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2005, file photo, Penn State football coach Joe Paterno acknowledges the crowd during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in State College, Pa. “Paterno” aims to tell t...
    "Paterno" aims to tell the polarizing story of a legend's fall, when the most essential question can never be answered.More >>
    "Paterno" aims to tell the polarizing story of a legend's fall, when the most essential question can never be answered.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly