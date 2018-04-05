Wadsworth named publisher of USA Today, 2nd woman in role

NEW YORK (AP) - Maribel Perez Wadsworth has been named publisher of USA Today, becoming the second woman to hold the post.
USA Today announced the appointment in statement Thursday. The newspaper said Wadsworth would take up the role immediately following the retirement of John Zidich.
Wadsworth, 45, is also president of the USA Today Network, which has 109 local media properties. She will remain in that role, where the company said she has driven "investments in emerging technologies to create groundbreaking storytelling, such as the launch of the first weekly news program in virtual reality."
A Cuban-American born in Miami, Wadsworth joined the corporate team of Gannett Co. in 2009, leading digital strategy for the company's local newsrooms. In 2015, she became Gannett's first chief strategy officer. Gannett owns USA Today.
