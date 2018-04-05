Richmond men charged with breaking into Powhatan home

The Powhatan Sheriff's Office arrested two Richmond men Wednesday night and charged them with breaking and entering.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 9:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Judes Ferry Road.

When deputies arrived, they located the suspects and arrested William Edward Cumber III, 47, and Elwood Lee Smith, 48.

They also face charges of grand larceny, conspiring to commit grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

They're currently being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

