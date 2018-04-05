Nationals give GM Mike Rizzo 2-year contract extension - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nationals give GM Mike Rizzo 2-year contract extension

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo speaks during a media availability before the home opener baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, left, shakes hands with manager Dave Martinez on the field before the home opener baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo speaks during a media availability before the home opener baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo speaks during a media availability before the home opener baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo speaks during a news conference before Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with general manager Mike Rizzo.

The team announced the deal on Thursday, hours before its home opener against the New York Mets.

Rizzo had been in the final year of his contract, but now is set to stay with the Nationals through the 2020 season.

His status was a big question mark heading into this season, along with 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper's chance to become a free agent after 2018.

The Nationals have won four of the past six NL East titles, but have yet to win a playoff series.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

