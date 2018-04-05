ACC football championship staying in Charlotte through 2030 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

ACC football championship staying in Charlotte through 2030

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference football championship game will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina, through 2030.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced the 10-year contract extension with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to continue hosting the game in Charlotte at a news conference Thursday.

The game has been played at Bank of America Stadium seven of the past eight seasons with solid attendance figures.

The ACC championship game has sold out four of the previous seven times in Charlotte, including last year when 74,372 fans watched No. 1 Clemson defeat No. 7 Miami. The seven previous ACC championship games in Charlotte have averaged more than 70,000 fans, with a record attendance of 74,514 in 2015 when Clemson played North Carolina.

The previous contract to host the game in Charlotte was set to expire in 2020.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

    No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:59:54 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:59:31 GMT

    No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.  

    More >>

    No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.  

    More >>

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:06:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>

  • NCAA Latest: Michigan, Loyola in Final Four; bluebloods next

    NCAA Latest: Michigan, Loyola in Final Four; bluebloods next

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:08:24 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:40:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...
    Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.More >>
    Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly