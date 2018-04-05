'Planning dream': Expo to help parents find summer camps

With spring break is winding down, it's time for parents to start thinking about summer camp.

Whether you're trying to fill the school gap, or keep your kids' minds busy, summer camp can be a lifesaver.

Figuring out where to send them and what options are out there, though, can be overwhelming.

Richmond Family Magazine is putting together an event meant to make all of those decisions easier for you with its Summer 2018 Adventure Expo on April 15.

"This is a parent's summer camp planning dream,” said Margaret Thompson, owner of Richmond Family Magazine. "It's a one-stop shop."

There are at least 65 camps participating in the event that Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the new SCOR location on Overbrook Road.

The free event features representatives from art camps, technology camps, ballet camps, educational camps, outdoor camps and more.

"There's sleep away camps, there's special needs camps. Parents just don't have time to be running here there and everywhere to get a tour, to get more information, so they can just come here to this one spot and hopefully by the time they leave their summer will be planned and done," said Thompson.

Be sure to bring the kids - there are plenty of activities for them to do as well. And they may find a camp they hadn't thought of.

"The summer is the time that kids can really explore their passions,” said Thompson. "Five days could end up changing their entire lives. You just don't know."

For more information about the event, visit richmondfamilymagazine.com.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12