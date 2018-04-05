Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Get your scorecard out. The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is going to be busy.

Colorado State University predicts 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or above with winds of at least 111 mph.

“We anticipate a slightly above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” said Philip Klotzbach with the CSU’s Department of Atmospheric Science.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends November 30.

The 2017 hurricane season was brutal. With 17 named storms, it was the fifth-most active season since records began in 1851.

Nearly all the damage came from three major hurricanes – Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Harvey battered the Gulf coast from Louisiana to Central America. It dumped catastrophic rainfall on the Houston area, causing $125 billion in damage.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria whipped the Caribbean

Irma cut a path of destruction from St. Martin into Florida.

Maria devastated Puerto Rico and Dominica. It’s considered among worst natural disasters to hit the islands. Large swaths of Puerto Rico are still without power.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” Klotzbach said.

“They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

