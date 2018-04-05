Ninth Street closed Saturday for demolition work

The road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Source: NBC12)

Demolition work on the old General Assembly building will cause a road closure Saturday.

North Ninth Street between East Grace and East Broad streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone traveling through this area should plan to take an alternate route.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12