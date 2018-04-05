Pulse announces sponsorship deal with VCU, Bon Secours

Construction continues in early 2018 on the Pulse project. (Source: NBC12)

A sponsorship deal with Bon Secours and VCU will bring in millions of dollars for GRTC Pulse.

The Pulse transit project will begin operation this summer with naming rights secured in a joint partnership between VCU Health System and Bon Secours Richmond Health System.

The deal is expected to generate $6.4 million for Pulse over 15 years.

In a press release, David Green, CEO of GRTC said the deal represents a “sustainable revenue source” that will help the project maintain its service objective.

