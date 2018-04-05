UEFA charges Liverpool after Man City bus attacked - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UEFA charges Liverpool after Man City bus attacked

NYON, Switzerland (AP) - UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool after its fans attacked Manchester City's bus on the journey into Anfield for their Champions League quarterfinal.

European soccer's governing body charged Liverpool with acts of damage and crowd disturbances after cans and at least one bottle were thrown at the bus as it drove along Anfield Road on Wednesday.

Liverpool was also charged after objects were thrown and fireworks set off inside the ground during the 3-0 victory over City in the first leg.

The case will not be heard by UEFA's disciplinary body until May 31 - after the final - meaning any sanctions would apply only next season.

