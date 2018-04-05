Packages of bullets sent to Italian referees association - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Packages of bullets sent to Italian referees association

ROME (AP) - The Italian referees association says it has been sent packages filled with bullets.

AIA president Marcello Nicchi says on Thursday the parcels were sent to him, the vice president, and to referee selector Nicola Rizzoli.

The development comes amid fan protests over the video assistant referee (VAR), which has been introduced in Serie A this season to mixed results.

Nicchi also denounced a journalist who suggested fans "should shoot the referees." He added police and the Interior Ministry are investigating the incidents.

Last month, an estimated 1,000 Lazio fans showed up outside the Italian football federation's offices to protest decisions by VAR.

VAR will be used at the World Cup in Russia.

