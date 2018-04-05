The Latest: Woods falters at Amen Corner, fades in Masters

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Tiger Woods, Fred Couples and Matt Parziale walk on the sixth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Tiger Woods smiles on the eighth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Ian Poulter, of England, hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Ian Poulter, of England, lines up his putt on the third hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Tiger Woods walks on the sixth green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on the first round of the Masters on Thursday (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods could have used a few prayers before taking on Amen Corner.

Woods hit three balls into the gallery and another into the water at Augusta National's famed, three-hole signature section. He finished with two bogeys and a par, and it could have been much worse.

Still, it left him 3 over in the opening round at the Masters and seven shots behind leader and playing partner Marc Leishman.

The slippage started when Woods pushed his drive at the par-4 11th way right. He cleared hundreds of fans before attempting to play through a spectator walking area. His second shot squirted right and into the gallery he just repositioned.

His third shot landed past the hole and left him with a downhill, 20-foot par putt that he missed left.

His tee shot at the par-3 12th came up short and rolled into renowned Rae's Creek. His third shot stayed on the front fringe, but he saved bogey by making a 15-footer from there.

He seemed to be disgusted with himself as he walked to the 13th tee. He pushed his tee shot right into the pine straw and then pushed his next shot into another gallery. He flew the back of the green from there and had a 12-footer to salvage a birdie on what has been the easiest hole on the course. He just missed the putt.

Tony Finau is on the course at Augusta National, playing on a badly sprained left ankle.

He dislocated his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Tournament on Wednesday and then popped it back into place. X-rays were negative, and Finau was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

He was planning to play through the pain.

"Crazy day," he posted on his Twitter account. "Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I'm optimistic."

11:55 a.m.

Tiger Woods has his first birdie at the Masters in nearly three years.

Woods almost drove the green at the par-4 No. 3, pitched to about 10 feet and made the putt to set off a huge "Tiger Roar" at Augusta National.

It was Woods' first competitive birdie at the famed course since April 12, 2015, at No. 15 in the final round of the Masters. He finished tied for 17th.

Woods gave the stroke back on the next hole when his tee shot found a greenside bunker. He chipped out and missed a 20-footer for par.

Playing partner Marc Leishman was leading the event at 2 under.

10:25 a.m.

Tony Finau says he is "optimistic" after a "crazy day" at the Masters.

Finau dislocated his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Tournament on Wednesday and then popped it back into place.

X-rays were negative. Finau was scheduled for more tests Thursday before teeing off (12:43 p.m.) in the first round at Augusta National.

"Crazy day," he posted on his Twitter account. "Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I'm optimistic."

Finau flew the back of the seventh green on the Par-3 course and spun it back into the hole for an ace. He started running toward the hole to celebrate, then turned and backpedaled before landing awkwardly on his left ankle. He dropped to one knee and ended up pushing the joint back into place.

Finau, ranked No. 34 in the world, stuck around for the final two holes and then gingerly walked to a golf cart and was driven off the course.

8:15 a.m.

The 82nd Masters has begun.

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player officially got the tournament started Thursday morning with the ceremonial tee shot.

Player, 82, took the first swing followed by the 78-year-old Nicklaus under a clear, sunny sky with the temperature in the 40s. It is expected to be in the high 60s by the afternoon.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley told the crowd crammed around the first tee how privileged they were to have the duo with nine green jackets to start the tournament.

Wesley Bryan, Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr. were the first group to tee off when play began.

4:45 a.m.

No matter where Ian Poulter turns, there's someone with an outstretched hand and congratulatory words.

Certainly, no one took a more harrowing path to the Masters.

The 42-year-old Englishman was the last player to qualify for the first major of the year, winning last weekend's Houston Open in a playoff after sinking a 20-foot birdie on the 72nd hole .

"Nice putt," someone said as Poulter lingered under the mammoth oak tree in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National.

He responded with a sly wink and a smile that signaled more relief than joy.

"To do it the way I did it, after all the disappointments, all the highs and lows, it's really nice," Poulter said on the eve of the Masters.

When the tournament begins Thursday, there will be no shortage of compelling storyline's.

Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since 2015, healthy again and looking very much ready to contend for a fifth green jacket. Phil Mickelson is coming off a World Golf Championship victory and trying to become the oldest Masters champion at age 47. Rory McIlroy is looking to complete the career Grand Slam. Sergio Garcia is the defending champion. Dustin Johnson is the world's top-ranked player. Justin Thomas has seven wins since the beginning of 2017. Jordan Spieth already has three major titles, including the 2015 Masters.

