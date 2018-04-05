Australian women break 4x100 freestyle relay world record - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Australian women break 4x100 freestyle relay world record

(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). Australia's women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the gold medal at the Aquatic Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). Australia's women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the gold medal at the Aquatic Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). Australia's women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the gold medal at the Aquatic Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). Australia's women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the gold medal at the Aquatic Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) - Australia's 4x100-meter women's freestyle relay team has done it again, breaking its own world record on the opening night of the swim program at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia, with sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack, clocked a time of 3 minutes, 30.5 seconds Thursday night at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

That broke the mark of 3:30.65 the team clocked at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, when the Campbell sisters and McKeon were part of the team.

On Thursday, Canada finished second, nearly four seconds behind. England took the bronze, more than eight seconds behind Australia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bollywood star Salman Khan gets 5 years for poaching deer

    Bollywood star Salman Khan gets 5 years for poaching deer

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:46 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:46:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:29:16 GMT
    Bollywood star Salman Khan has been convicted in a 20-year-old poaching case and could face up to six years in prison.More >>
    Bollywood star Salman Khan has been convicted in a 20-year-old poaching case and could face up to six years in prison.More >>

  • Dylan, Kesha change pronouns in songs to honor LGBTQ couples

    Dylan, Kesha change pronouns in songs to honor LGBTQ couples

    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-04-05 09:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:27:25 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows singers Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan, who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community, for the six-song album, “Universal Love,” released digitally Thursday.(AP Photo). This combination photo shows singers Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan, who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community, for the six-song album, “Universal Love,” released digitally Thursday.
    Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns.More >>
    Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns.More >>

  • Suit dropped over Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Tupac T-shirts

    Suit dropped over Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Tupac T-shirts

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:08:04 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:27:18 GMT
    A lawsuit from a photographer who was suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion label over T-shirts with the late rapper Tupac Shakur's image on them is being dropped.More >>
    A lawsuit from a photographer who was suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion label over T-shirts with the late rapper Tupac Shakur's image on them is being dropped.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly