Uber suspends main service in Greece after new law - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Uber suspends main service in Greece after new law

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Ride-hailing company Uber says it will suspend its service in Greece using private drivers following new legislation approved by the Greek parliament that placed stricter operating restrictions on the company.

In an email sent to customers Thursday, the company said it would suspend its UberX service running in Athens at the end of the working day Monday "until the appropriate solutions are worked out." However, it said it would continue operating its conventional taxi service.

Taxi drivers' associations had pressed the government to make the legal changes and held a strike in Athens last month. They had argued that using private drivers was creating unfair competition at the expense of licensed drivers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Dylan, Kesha change pronouns in songs to honor LGBTQ couples

    Dylan, Kesha change pronouns in songs to honor LGBTQ couples

    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-04-05 09:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:27:25 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows singers Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan, who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community, for the six-song album, “Universal Love,” released digitally Thursday.(AP Photo). This combination photo shows singers Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan, who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community, for the six-song album, “Universal Love,” released digitally Thursday.
    Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns.More >>
    Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns.More >>

  • Suit dropped over Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Tupac T-shirts

    Suit dropped over Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Tupac T-shirts

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:08:04 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:27:18 GMT
    A lawsuit from a photographer who was suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion label over T-shirts with the late rapper Tupac Shakur's image on them is being dropped.More >>
    A lawsuit from a photographer who was suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion label over T-shirts with the late rapper Tupac Shakur's image on them is being dropped.More >>

  • Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

    Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:26:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:27:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...

    The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.

    More >>

    The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly