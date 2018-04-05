House fire burning near Enon Elementary - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

House fire burning near Enon Elementary

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield fire is working a house fire near Enon Elementary School.

The fire is in a neighborhood on Heather Stone Drive near Route 10.

