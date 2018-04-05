1 dead in house fire near Enon Elementary - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 dead in house fire near Enon Elementary

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Firefighters found one person dead inside the home. (Source: @CFEMSPIO/Twitter) Firefighters found one person dead inside the home. (Source: @CFEMSPIO/Twitter)
The fire is in the vicinity of Enon Elementary. (Source: NBC12) The fire is in the vicinity of Enon Elementary. (Source: NBC12)
Fire crews are on the scene of this house fire. (Source: NBC12) Fire crews are on the scene of this house fire. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

One person is dead in a house fire near Enon Elementary School.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the scene at 14400 block of Heather Stone Drive to find a home engulfed in flames.

The fire took about 50 minutes to control. After the fire was out, firefighters discovered a body in the home.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly