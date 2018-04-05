1 dead in house fire near Enon Elementary

Fire crews are on the scene of this house fire. (Source: NBC12)

One person is dead in a house fire near Enon Elementary School.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the scene at 14400 block of Heather Stone Drive to find a home engulfed in flames.

The fire took about 50 minutes to control. After the fire was out, firefighters discovered a body in the home.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or cause of the fire.

Fire crews have located the body of an occupant inside the severely damaged home on Heather Stone Dr. Fire Marshals and @CCPDVa are on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/6253lXCJv6 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) April 5, 2018

