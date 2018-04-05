Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright holds up his fingers in "V" signs during a celebration of the team's NCAA tournament championship, at Jake Nevin Field House on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Villanova... (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright holds up his fingers in "V" signs during a celebration of the team's NCAA tournament championship, at Jake Nevin Field House on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Villanova...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Thousands of fans are lined up in Philadelphia to celebrate another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.

The winners of the men's college basketball tournament are riding atop double-decker buses along a downtown thoroughfare, ending at City Hall for a rally. They threw T-shirts into the cheering sea of blue and white, confetti fluttering in the air.

Villanova's suburban campus is closed and all classes are canceled so fans at the Roman Catholic university can take part.

The Wildcats' romp through the NCAA Tournament ended Monday with a 79-62 victory over Michigan.

It's their second national title in three seasons.

It's been an unusually busy parade season for Philadelphia sports fans. The Eagles thrilled fans with a parade in February to fete their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

