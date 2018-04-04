1 dead after vehicle overturns, strikes utility pole - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 dead after vehicle overturns, strikes utility pole

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
(Source: RNN)
CHARLES CITY, VA (WWBT) -

A driver has died after a single-vehicle crash in Charles City County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Courthouse Road, about a mile from Green Oak Road.

Police say 49-year-old Granton Adkins was traveling north when his vehicle ran off the road, hit a ditch, overturned and struck a utility pole. Adkins died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

