1 dead after vehicle overturns, strikes utility pole

A driver has died after a single-vehicle crash in Charles City County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Courthouse Road, about a mile from Green Oak Road.

Police say 49-year-old Granton Adkins was traveling north when his vehicle ran off the road, hit a ditch, overturned and struck a utility pole. Adkins died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12