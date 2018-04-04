Police 'close' to solving cold case 15 years later; still looking for leads

Richmond Police need your help to solve a homicide that happened nearly 15 years ago.

Darnell Harris was found dead on Aug. 17, 2003, in a gray Honda Passport in the 7200 block of Berwick Road. Harris was first reported missing on July 17, 2003.

Harris was a self-employed mortgage broker for his company Innovative Financial Consultants. Police say he would travel to meet clients - a detail they believe is connected to the case.

"Richmond Police believe they are close to identifying Harris’ killer and are confident more than one individual was involved in his death," said Det. W.E. Thompson. "We believe some of Mr. Harris’ business dealings may have resulted in his death. However, we are still seeking any tips for information that can help us solve this case."

Now they are looking for anyone with information that can help find the criminals involved. If you know anything, call Major Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

