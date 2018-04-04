'BUSted': Superintendent gets warning for passing school bus

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida superintendent was pulled over for illegally passing a school bus as police were running a bus safety campaign.
Florida Today reports that Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools Desmond Blackburn was driving his district-issued SUV the morning of March 27 when he was stopped and given a warning.
Melbourne police had increased patrols around school buses from Feb. 26 until March 29 as part of "Operation BUSted." A police spokeswoman says officers issued 115 tickets and 14 warnings for failure to stop for a school bus during the campaign.
Blackburn acknowledged he was one of the drivers who needed a reminder and thanked police for their work.
Florida law says vehicles traveling in both directions on an undivided roadway must stop for a stopped school bus.
Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
