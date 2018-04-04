'BUSted': Superintendent gets warning for passing school bus - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'BUSted': Superintendent gets warning for passing school bus

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida superintendent was pulled over for illegally passing a school bus as police were running a bus safety campaign.

Florida Today reports that Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools Desmond Blackburn was driving his district-issued SUV the morning of March 27 when he was stopped and given a warning.

Melbourne police had increased patrols around school buses from Feb. 26 until March 29 as part of "Operation BUSted." A police spokeswoman says officers issued 115 tickets and 14 warnings for failure to stop for a school bus during the campaign.

Blackburn acknowledged he was one of the drivers who needed a reminder and thanked police for their work.

Florida law says vehicles traveling in both directions on an undivided roadway must stop for a stopped school bus.

___

Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby jury filled as defense alleges discrimination

    Cosby jury filled as defense alleges discrimination

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:15:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-04-04 23:02:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

  • Cynthia Nixon: Democrats need to let black women lead party

    Cynthia Nixon: Democrats need to let black women lead party

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:55:23 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 23:01:31 GMT
    New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon says the Democratic Party needs to improve when it comes to promoting black women as leaders of the party.More >>
    New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon says the Democratic Party needs to improve when it comes to promoting black women as leaders of the party.More >>

  • TV's 'Wonder Woman,' Lynda Carter, added to Walk of Fame

    TV's 'Wonder Woman,' Lynda Carter, added to Walk of Fame

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:24:31 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:48:10 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The 66-year-old actress starred as the title character in TV's "Wonder Woman" from 1975 to 1979.

    More >>

    The 66-year-old actress starred as the title character in TV's "Wonder Woman" from 1975 to 1979.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly