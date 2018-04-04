Runners halfway through 1,000-mile trek for suicide prevention awareness

Driving 1,000 miles sounds like an incredible journey - but imagine running that far.

That's exactly what Alex Hall and his running partner are doing to help raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

They started this journey over Memorial Day weekend and are now more than halfway through. Check out their Facebook update:

"There's a big fitness movement is the fire service today and it helps my job a lot," said Alex Hall, a Henrico County firefighter, back in April.

His favorite way to stay in shape? Running extremely long distances.

"Ten 10 miles hurt, 20 miles hurt even more but ... what can my body take?" Hall said.

It's a new challenge for Hall and his running partner Thaddeus Meyer, who are running the entire Bruce Trail in Ontario, Canada, from north to south, then continue on to run the Erie Canalway Trail in upstate New York from Buffalo to Albany.

"We've never gone above seven days at 50 miles per day, so yeah it's new territory," Hall said in early April.

It's all for a cause that hits close to home for the runners.

Last year, Meyer lost his mother to suicide.

"They were all taken by surprise," Hall said.

She's described by them as very jovial, happy, and a loving mother her entire life.

Hall says they wanted to find a way to honor Meyer's mother and bring awareness to mental health issues.

"We said all right, a thousand miles," Hall said. "We want to raise funds and the way to do that is throwing something extreme out there.

They know the run is going to be hard and painful, but Hall says every mile is worth it.

"We know there's going to be a lot of pain and misery, "Hall said earlier this spring, "but we're also fond of telling people that's nothing compared to the pain and suffering that a lot of people are going through right now."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12