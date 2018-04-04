Runners gear up for 1,000-mile trek for suicide prevention - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Runners gear up for 1,000-mile trek for suicide prevention

By Kendall Davis, Reporter
Their run will start May 28. (Source: submitted photo) Their run will start May 28. (Source: submitted photo)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Driving 1,000 miles sounds like an incredible journey - but imagine running that far. 

That's exactly what Alex Hall and his running partner will be doing soon to help raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Being fit goes a long way when it comes to saving lives.

"There's a big fitness movement is the fire service today and it helps my job a lot," said Alex Hall, a Henrico County firefighter. 

His favorite way to stay in shape? Running extremely long distances. 

"Ten 10 miles hurt, 20 miles hurt even more but ... what can my body take?" Hall said. Now he's training to run 1,000 miles in 25 days - an average of 40 miles a day. 

It's a new challenge for Hall and his running partner Thaddeus Meyer, who plan to run entire Bruce Trail in Ontario, Canada, from north to south, then continue on to run the Erie Canalway Trail in upstate New York from Buffalo to Albany. 

"We've never gone above seven days at 50 miles per day, so yeah it's new territory," Hall said.

It's all for a cause that hits close to home for the runners.

Last year, Meyer lost his mother to suicide.

"They were all taken by surprise," Hall said.

She's described by them as very jovial, happy, and a loving mother her entire life. 

Hall says they wanted to find a way to honor Meyer's mother and bring awareness to mental health issues. 

"We said all right, a thousand miles," Hall said. "We want to raise funds and the way to do that is throwing something extreme out there.

They know the run is going to be hard and painful, but Hall says every mile is worth it. 

"We know there's going to be a lot of pain and misery, "Hall said, "but we're also fond of telling people that's nothing compared to the pain and suffering that a lot of people are going through right now."

Their run will start on May 28.

For more information about their run, visit www.sos1000milerun.com.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

