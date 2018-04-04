FIRST ALERT: Snow possible for parts of VA on Saturday

Signs of some wet snow this Saturday over parts of Virginia are still showing up in the models, although there are significant differences between the two major models, the GFS and Euro, as to snow chances for Richmond.

Much will depend on how much cold air pushes across the area during the day Saturday. The GFS model is showing a rapid move southward, with rain changing to wet snow even for Richmond and eventually southeastern Virginia.

In this scenario some slushy accumulations on grassy areas would be possible.

Below is the latest GFS map for 2 p.m. Saturday:

The Euro model shows the air not quite cold enough for snow over central and eastern Virginia, including Richmond. This model shows the only areas with accumulations of wet snow occurring over the far northwestern parts of Virginia:

For now it is tough to say if Richmond will see any snow this weekend, but we cannot rule out at least some wet snow mixed with rain. We'll keep tabs and give you updates.

