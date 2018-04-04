Water main repaired in Henrico; water service restored to 150 homes

About 150 homes in eastern Henrico did not have water service after a main break on Eanes Lane on Wednesday.

The areas affected were: Eanes; Bromby, Parrish and Merle streets; Blackberry Patch Circle; Blackberry Patch Road; and Gay, Inman and Crabbock avenues.

Crews repaired the main by Wednesday evening.

The main appears to have been damaged while a contractor was working on a sewer rehabilitation project in the area.

