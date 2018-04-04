Broken water main in Henrico; 150 homes without water

About 150 homes in eastern Henrico do not have water service after a main break on Eanes Lane on Wednesday.

The areas affected are: Eanes; Bromby, Parrish and Merle streets; Blackberry Patch Circle; Blackberry Patch Road; and Gay, Inman and Crabbock avenues.

Crews are working to repair the main, but there is no word on how long that will take. The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is giving water bottles to families in the affected homes.

The main appears to have been damaged while a contractor was working on a sewer rehabilitation project in the area.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12