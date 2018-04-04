Download the Flying Squirrels Emoji app!

No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.More >>
Kyle Adams homered, but Richmond couldn't keep pace offensively with the Blue Devils, falling 13-2.More >>
