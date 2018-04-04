California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a coach has been charged with the sexual abuse of seven girls in a Southern California water polo club.
The Orange County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday that Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor. It wasn't immediately known if Hojreh has an attorney.
The charges come months after his group, the International Water Polo Club, was removed from using the pool at a military base. Police informed base officials they were investigating allegations involving sexual misconduct against the program's director.
Hojreh touts himself as a coach for nearly a quarter-century who has "helped develop multiple Olympians."
He serves on the board for a local chapter of USA Water Polo, the sport's governing body in the United States.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
