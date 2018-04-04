Man fighting for life after striking tree in Chesterfield

The driver of a pickup truck is fighting for his life after a crashing and striking a tree Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the 12100 block of Beach Road around 11:25 a.m. Chesterfield police say the driver ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who has only been identified as an adult male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12