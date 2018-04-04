Augusta National to host women's amateur tournament - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Augusta National to host women's amateur tournament

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Rickie Fowler walks to the 13th green during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Rickie Fowler walks to the 13th green during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A new women's amateur tournament will be played partially at Augusta National the week before the Masters.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley announced the tournament Wednesday, calling it a move to help grow the game of golf. It will be called the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The tournament will be played over three rounds, with the first two at the Champions Retreat outside Augusta and the final round played on the Saturday before the Masters at the famed Augusta National course.

Ridley said Masters officials believe it will be the most widely attended amateur tournament in the world, and by a large margin. The field will consist of 72 women invited by the Masters.

The Masters also hosts a youth putt, chip and drive contest on the Sunday before the Masters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby defense alleges discrimination in jury selection

    Cosby defense alleges discrimination in jury selection

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:15:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:52:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

  • Farruko accused of hiding $52K in his shoes, luggage

    Farruko accused of hiding $52K in his shoes, luggage

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:54:38 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:36:35 GMT
    Federal agents have arrested Puerto Rican singer Farruko shortly after he arrived in the U.S. territory from a trip to the Dominican Republic.More >>
    Federal agents have arrested Puerto Rican singer Farruko shortly after he arrived in the U.S. territory from a trip to the Dominican Republic.More >>

  • The Latest: 9th juror picked for Cosby's sex assault retrial

    The Latest: 9th juror picked for Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:37:07 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:35:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers have agreed to move ahead with jury selection after alleging prosecutors removed a black woman from consideration because of her race.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers have agreed to move ahead with jury selection after alleging prosecutors removed a black woman from consideration because of her race.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly