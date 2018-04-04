Family of Richmond nurse missing for nearly 2 years pleas for answers

Melanie Davis was last seen in May 2016. (Source: Family photos)

It's been nearly two years since a former registered nurse mysteriously vanished from her home in Richmond's Northside, leaving essentially everything she owned behind.

Few clues now exist to whereabouts of 56-year-old Melanie Davis and now her is pleading for anyone who might have seen her to contact them.

Melanie Davis’ sister Clarice Davis still has the purse belonging to her younger sister. In fact, Melanie left behind her cell phone, car, checkbook and clothes, the night of May 28, 2016.

"She left everything here," said Clarice, who arrived home to find Melanie gone.

Melanie's bank accounts have since been virtually untouched. Her mail still arrives at her family’s home off Woodrow Avenue.

"Every time you hear her name, it's like something is piercing that wound,” Clarice said. "It has been hard. It's like a piece of me is missing."

Clarice says her sister left her nursing job of 22 years about a year prior to her disappearance, dealing with depression of her own. Melanie then lived off disability and often stayed in the house.

Then suddenly, she vanished with no explanation.

"The day she left, a neighbor said she saw her getting into a white car," said Clarice.

None of Melanie's friends had heard from her.

Clarice says Melanie's Medicare bills indicate she initially admitted herself into Tucker Psychiatric Hospital after she went missing. From there, the family says staff members told them that Melanie was headed out of state.

A new glimmer of hope surfaced just months ago, when Richmond detectives said $10 was somehow withdrawn from Melanie's account, from another state. But the family says the lead didn't go anywhere.

Clarice is left continuing to pray that her only sister will find her way home.

"I look around and I see signs of her,” she said. "I see people walking down the street and notice something about the way they hold their head ... and I have to look twice because (they) look like her."

Anyone who may have seen Melanie, or know of her whereabouts, should call Timothy Davis (her nephew) at 804-426-3648, or Richmond police Major Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at 804-646-3925.

