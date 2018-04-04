Cyclist struck twice by same car in hit-and-run

Police say this vehicle hit a cyclist twice and left the scene. (Source: Richmond police)

A car struck a bicyclist twice in a hit-and-run while the cyclist crossed an intersection with his children.

Richmond police said a bicyclist exchanged words with a man driving a blue Ford Mustang the cyclist described as driving in an unsafe manner.

The car turned around and drove toward the cyclist while he was attempting to cross an intersection with his children. He was struck by the car’s passenger side mirror and knocked off the bicycle. While attempting to get back on the bike, he was struck again by the car.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Bute Lane.

The cyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the car fled the scene.

Police were able to obtain of a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

