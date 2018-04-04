Youth baseball league raffling off AR-15, other guns

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio youth baseball league is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other guns for a fundraiser to reduce registration fees.
The East Canton Youth Baseball Association also will raffle off a bolt-action hunting rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a handgun during the league's youth picture day on April 29, according to The Repository . It's the fifth year the league has held a gun raffle.
The AR-15, a civilian version of a U.S. military rifle, has drawn national attention in recent weeks because it was the same type of gun used in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 people.
Youth organizations across the country are holding raffles for the military rifle, including ones in Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California and Nebraska.
A plan to have third-graders sell raffle tickets for the weapon in Missouri to benefit their baseball team has received heavy backlash. The organizer responded in a Facebook post saying they are not forcing any of the boys to sell the rifle.
Baseball league president David Spencer said families aren't required to sell raffle tickets. He said winners pick up their weapons at a gun store and are subject to background checks.
Spencer said the association expects to generate between $1,500 and $2,000.
___
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Buckingham Palace has said it will provide updates "when appropriate" but has not provided details about the nature of the surgery.More >>
Buckingham Palace has said it will provide updates "when appropriate" but has not provided details about the nature of the surgery.More >>
Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.More >>
Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.More >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonMore >>
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.More >>
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.More >>
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>