Broad Street/Route 288 improvement project slated for 2020

Proposed changes to the interchange of Route 288 and Broad Street. (Source: VDOT)

Changes could be coming to the intersection of Broad Street and Route 288 near Short Pump.

The project calls for additional left-hand turn lanes from Broad Street onto 288 and from 288 onto Broad Street.

The project is expected to cost $4.3 million. The schedule calls for the design to be approved this summer and construction to begin in 2020 with an estimated completion date of summer 2021.

A public hearing has been scheduled for April 11 at Centerville Volunteer Fire and Rescue at 52 Broad Street Road in Manakin-Sabot.

Public comments on improvement to the interchange can be made by mail through April 21 to Adam Brooks at 2430 Pine Forest Drive Colonial Heights, VA 23834 and by email to adam.brooks@vdot.virginia.gov.

Details on the project can be seen here.

