St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Sneak peek at the master suite

The St. Jude Dream Home is starting to really shine and now you get to take a sneak peek at the beautiful interior decorating.
The 3,100-square-foot home in Moseley, right outside of Midlothian, is being built by StyleCraft Homes.
It features five bedrooms, a two-car garage, three full bathrooms, and a very spacious outdoor living area.
There's even an outdoor fireplace.
The master bedroom has two closets; the master bathroom features the popular subway tile.
When you go downstairs, there's a mudroom and a gorgeous farm table perfect for family dinners.
Master bedroom
Master bathroom
Living room
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude's Children Hospital.
