St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Sneak peek at the master suite

The St. Jude Dream Home is starting to really shine and now you get to take a sneak peek at the beautiful interior decorating.

The 3,100-square-foot home in Moseley, right outside of Midlothian, is being built by StyleCraft Homes.

It features five bedrooms, a two-car garage, three full bathrooms, and a very spacious outdoor living area.

There's even an outdoor fireplace.

The master bedroom has two closets; the master bathroom features the popular subway tile.

When you go downstairs, there's a mudroom and a gorgeous farm table perfect for family dinners.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude's Children Hospital.

