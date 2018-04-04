US stocks open lower on escalating US-China trade dispute

US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions rise.

US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions rise.

US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

The increase mirrors the possible 25 percent tariffs announced Tuesday by the Trump administration on goods including aerospace, telecoms and machinery.

The increase mirrors the possible 25 percent tariffs announced Tuesday by the Trump administration on goods including aerospace, telecoms and machinery.

The increase mirrors the possible 25 percent tariffs announced Tuesday by the Trump administration on goods including aerospace, telecoms and machinery. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The increase mirrors the possible 25 percent tariffs announced Tuesday by the Trump administration on goods including aerospace, telecoms and machinery. (Source: CNN/POOL)

China lists $50B of US goods it might hit with 25 pct tariff

China lists $50B of US goods it might hit with 25 pct tariff

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street as an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China poses a threat to global economic growth and corporate profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 500 points at the open, with energy, industrial and materials sectors leading the decline.

Deere & Co. fell 4.3 percent and Caterpillar dropped almost 3 percent. Boeing was down 3.3 percent.

The sell-off was triggered after China announced a list of U.S. products that might be subject to a 25 percent tariff in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods.

European and Asian markets also fell sharply.

Gold, considered a safe-haven investment, rose nearly 1 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.